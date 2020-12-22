Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM) Shares Gap Down to $115.60

Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.60, but opened at $110.10. Elementis plc (ELM.L) shares last traded at $116.19, with a volume of 281,245 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £676.01 million and a P/E ratio of -14.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.75.

About Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis plc (ELM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis plc (ELM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.