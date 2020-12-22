Elysian Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Elysian has a market cap of $45,784.32 and approximately $114,879.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elysian Token Profile

ELY is a token. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

