Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,171 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.20% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESRT. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $67,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $105,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESRT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -936.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

