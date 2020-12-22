Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Employers were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 72.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 215,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Employers by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Employers by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 286,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 69,714 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Employers by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 24,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Employers by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

EIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Kroner bought 3,200 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,496.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,165.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,774 shares of company stock worth $308,307 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $915.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $44.90.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

