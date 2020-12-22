Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $373.50 Million

Analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to post $373.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $369.60 million and the highest is $375.50 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $347.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ECPG shares. TheStreet lowered Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Wendy Hannam bought 2,500 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $77,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,153.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 39,148.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 28,187 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.74. 12,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

