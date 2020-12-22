Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives $50.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EDVMF opened at $23.95 on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.