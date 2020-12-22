Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELEZY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Endesa from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

ELEZY stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. Endesa has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $14.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.8606 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

