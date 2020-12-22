Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Engie from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Engie in a report on Sunday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

ENGIY opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. Engie has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

