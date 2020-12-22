Enigma Hits Market Cap of $12.10 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $12.10 million and approximately $76,627.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.92 or 0.00447692 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002265 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00019851 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002431 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.86 or 0.01608070 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 87,620,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,370,512 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

