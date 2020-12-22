Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Ennis had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 7.49%.

NYSE EBF opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. Ennis has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $430.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Ennis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

