Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,679,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,601 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.94% of Entercom Communications worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP purchased a new position in Entercom Communications in the second quarter valued at $1,194,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,217,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 331,811 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 1,285.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 319,455 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 143,175 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $2,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETM stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $293.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $268.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.