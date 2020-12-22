Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQX has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial cut Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.31.

Equinox Gold (NYSE:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $244.45 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

