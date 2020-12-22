Eshelman Ventures, Llc Sells 51,906 Shares of Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 51,906 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $162,465.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eshelman Ventures, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 53,309 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $167,390.26.

On Monday, December 14th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 6,417 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $20,085.21.

On Thursday, November 19th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $100,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $626.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 200 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $626.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $892,914.75.

Shares of LQDA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. 759,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 534.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 82.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 30.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing. The two product candidates from its pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

