Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.21

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.21 and last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 252167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 161.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

