Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Hits $0.0000

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 28.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $40,613.05 and approximately $61.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00054299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.42 or 0.00356085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00026962 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.