Etherparty Reaches Market Cap of $286,986.19 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $286,986.19 and approximately $12,134.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00053785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00354966 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017617 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00030539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Etherparty (FUEL) is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com.

Etherparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

