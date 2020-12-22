Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) (LON:ERM) Insider Andrew Rashbass Sells 18,714 Shares

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) (LON:ERM) insider Andrew Rashbass sold 18,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.68), for a total value of £195,935.58 ($255,991.09).

Shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) stock opened at GBX 1,040 ($13.59) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 986.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 869.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.63. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 644 ($8.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,366 ($17.85).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a GBX 11.40 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 118.06%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) Company Profile

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence; and Banking & Finance.

