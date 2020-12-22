Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 11,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $1,444,135.09. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $591,536.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,507.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,580,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,769,000 after purchasing an additional 73,644 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,432,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after purchasing an additional 354,213 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,072,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,798,000 after purchasing an additional 124,522 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25,395 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,560,000 after purchasing an additional 35,463 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.56. 13,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,819. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -64.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.00. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.