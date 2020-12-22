EverGreenCoin (EGC) Price Tops $0.0152 on Exchanges

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EverGreenCoin has a market capitalization of $221,163.23 and $1.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded down 39.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,448.02 or 0.99996380 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.55 or 0.00445844 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021028 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00619488 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00143946 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,516,929 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org.

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

