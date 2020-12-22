EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a hold rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $26.82 on Friday. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -99.33 and a beta of 1.72.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $3,871,500.00. Insiders sold 166,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,307,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2,546.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 60,831 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.