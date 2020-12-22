ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,178 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 95.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at $54,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 79.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 316.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

In related news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total transaction of $820,932.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 292,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,213,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $171.06 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $184.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $349.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LANC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.