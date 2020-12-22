ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,370 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $942.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.65.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STBA shares. BidaskClub upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

