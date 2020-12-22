ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $268,000 in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 214.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 199.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 41.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 163.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ACEL. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ ACEL opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $136.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.37 million.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $866,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,261,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,037,118.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $118,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,867.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $1,711,050.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.