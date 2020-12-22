ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $295,000 in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSE. Towle & Co. increased its stake in Trinseo by 15.3% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,007,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,318,000 after acquiring an additional 133,611 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Trinseo by 93.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 254,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 122,850 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Trinseo during the second quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Trinseo during the third quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Trinseo by 98.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 98,053 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $48.45.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $752.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

TSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $80,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,660 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.