ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Homology Medicines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 151.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the third quarter worth about $140,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $579.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Homology Medicines news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $6,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIXX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

