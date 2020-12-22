ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 10,814 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,814 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Cerner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Cerner by 9.8% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $143,196.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.97. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

