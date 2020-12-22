ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 8,699 Shares of Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visteon were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the third quarter worth about $237,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in Visteon during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Visteon by 26.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Visteon by 177.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Visteon from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visteon from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

NYSE:VC opened at $123.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.45. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $136.10.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.34 million. Visteon’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

In other Visteon news, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $401,567.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,117 shares of company stock worth $596,535. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

