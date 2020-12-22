ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,710 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xperi were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 124.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xperi by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Xperi in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Xperi stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.00 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

