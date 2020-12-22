FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $333.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,210. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,115.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,485. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

