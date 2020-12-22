FantasyGold (FGC) Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $293,440.72 and approximately $8.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00141412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00021557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.39 or 0.00725493 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00166903 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00377320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00071043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00108302 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

