Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

FANUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

FANUY stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,115. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. Fanuc has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 84.86, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Fanuc had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

