Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend by 34.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMAO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens started coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

