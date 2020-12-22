Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FATE. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $94.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 1.84. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $103.66.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The company’s revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $3,112,200.00. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,468,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.