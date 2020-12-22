Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading 7.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $118.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fate Therapeutics traded as high as $102.25 and last traded at $100.95. 919,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,042,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.06.

FATE has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $1,467,249.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,468,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average is $43.48.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

