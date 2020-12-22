Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Faurecia S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

FURCF stock remained flat at $$36.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.44. Faurecia S.E. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $55.56.

About Faurecia S.E.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

