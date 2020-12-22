FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) (LON:FDM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,034.45

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) (LON:FDM)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,034.45 and traded as low as $968.00. FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) shares last traded at $1,004.00, with a volume of 72,390 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 29.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,034.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 998.39.

About FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

