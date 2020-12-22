FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $368.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $307.72.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX opened at $271.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total value of $1,309,683.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,257.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,100,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,355 shares of company stock worth $21,324,414. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.