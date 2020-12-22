Fetch.ai Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $40.06 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Bitrabbit and BiKi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00053874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00356563 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017315 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00031156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitAsset, BiKi, Coinsuper, Coinall, Bittrex, Korbit, WazirX, KuCoin, Binance, Bitrabbit, HitBTC, IDEX, Dcoin, BitMax, MXC, Bitbns and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

