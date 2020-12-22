FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In other news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $139,393.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,270.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FibroGen by 18.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in FibroGen by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 14.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen stock opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.61. FibroGen has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $51.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.49 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.