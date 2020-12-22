Financial Analysis: Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI) & Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Worldwide and Columbia Sportswear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear 4.97% 7.30% 4.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.9% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Simon Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Simon Worldwide and Columbia Sportswear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Sportswear 0 6 6 0 2.50

Columbia Sportswear has a consensus target price of $100.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.69%. Given Columbia Sportswear’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Sportswear is more favorable than Simon Worldwide.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simon Worldwide and Columbia Sportswear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear $3.04 billion 1.94 $330.49 million $4.72 18.84

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than Simon Worldwide.

Volatility and Risk

Simon Worldwide has a beta of -1.57, indicating that its stock price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Sportswear has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats Simon Worldwide on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simon Worldwide Company Profile

Simon Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was operated as a promotional marketing company. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Irvine, California.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel. It also offers footwear products that include lightweight hiking boots, trail running shoes, rugged cold weather boots for activities on snow and ice, sandals and shoes for use in water activities, and function-first fashion footwear and casual shoes for everyday use. The company sells its products under the Columbia, Mountain Hard Wear, SOREL, and prAna brand names through the company owned network of branded and outlet retail stores, brand-specific e-commerce sites, and concession-based arrangements with third-parties at branded outlet and shop-in-shop retail locations, as well as through independently operated specialty outdoor and sporting goods stores, sporting goods chains, department store chains, Internet retailers, and international distributors. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 143 retail stores. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

