FIO Protocol (FIO) Market Cap Tops $6.93 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001449 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 733,346,859 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.