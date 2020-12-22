Fire Lotto Market Cap Tops $340,364.95 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 354.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $340,364.95 and $972.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto token can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Crex24. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded up 63.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00053100 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001948 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00020239 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 379.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00026870 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, TOPBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.