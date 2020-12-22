FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.68.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FEYE shares. Truist downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 496,900 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 249,899 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FEYE opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FireEye has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.32 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

