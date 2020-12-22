First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,431,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,074,342 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.6% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $165,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

Apple stock opened at $128.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.73. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

