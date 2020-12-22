First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,383 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 38.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 997,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 279,620 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 68.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 56,065 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 67.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 73,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

FCF stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.12. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

