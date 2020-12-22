First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Receives $31.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of FFIN traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,604. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.99. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,960.00. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 31,697 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 154,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

