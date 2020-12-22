First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.86. Approximately 567,295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,804% from the average daily volume of 29,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 14.09% of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

