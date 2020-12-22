First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Hits New 1-Year High at $107.44

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.44 and last traded at $107.44, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.78.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH)

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

