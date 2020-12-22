Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Director Sells $3,194,200.00 in Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $156.70. The company had a trading volume of 673,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,380. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.19, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.76 and a 200-day moving average of $126.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $167.97.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. Five Below’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,383,000 after purchasing an additional 109,573 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after purchasing an additional 797,658 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,297 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,443,000 after purchasing an additional 306,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Five Below by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.48.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

