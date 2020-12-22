Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,302 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 500.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 57,449 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 204.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 23,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. Also, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $150,016,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBC. TheStreet upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point raised their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

